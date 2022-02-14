MKM Partners Comments on EQT Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at MKM Partners cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners analyst J. Gerdes now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. MKM Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners also issued estimates for EQT’s FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

EQT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in EQT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in EQT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

EQT declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

