Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

MOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,926,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after buying an additional 899,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,022,000 after purchasing an additional 483,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 477,132 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,466,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,281,000 after buying an additional 341,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,033,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after purchasing an additional 312,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

