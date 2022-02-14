Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

MCRI opened at $76.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.74. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth approximately $38,640,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,047,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 41.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

