monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Up 5.6%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $231.87 and last traded at $231.15. 17,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 669,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.17.

Get monday.com alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.