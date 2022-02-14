Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.19) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MONY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.25) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.19) to GBX 275 ($3.72) in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 288.13 ($3.90).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 192.20 ($2.60) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 206.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 222.45. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of GBX 185.30 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 311 ($4.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.