Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Cavalry Management Group LLC

Cavalry Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,073 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems makes up 3.5% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $35,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR opened at $420.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $451.27 and its 200-day moving average is $485.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.11.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,551 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,796. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.