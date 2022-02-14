Morgan Stanley Cuts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $235.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.39.

CI stock opened at $227.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.44. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 41,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Axon Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $11,757,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 124,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,544,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

