Morgan Stanley Has $217.32 Million Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,842,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 26.42% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $217,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000.

Shares of QAI stock opened at $31.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $32.75.

