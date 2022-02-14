Morgan Stanley Has $267.84 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,119,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Norfolk Southern worth $267,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,790,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,258,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

NYSE:NSC opened at $267.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.11. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

