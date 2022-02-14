Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Corning worth $244,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Run Capital LLC lifted its position in Corning by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 93,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Corning by 49.7% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 208,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Corning by 51.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 77,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after acquiring an additional 172,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 207,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

