Morgan Stanley Lowers JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $40.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $24.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. JFrog has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.58.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of JFrog by 225.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 167,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 111,987 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $906,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JFrog by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JFrog by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,442,000 after purchasing an additional 615,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.