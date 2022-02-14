Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,930,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514,142 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.31% of CyrusOne worth $226,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

CyrusOne stock opened at $89.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.07. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

