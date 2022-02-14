Morpheus.Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $535,431.00 (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $51.91 million and $535,431.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

MNW is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

