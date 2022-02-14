mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Down 66.5% in January

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the January 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of XDSL stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23. mPhase Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.45.
mPhase Technologies Company Profile
