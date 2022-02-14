MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.10% of MSA Safety worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock opened at $136.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

