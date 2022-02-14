Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 103,277 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,310,027.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $31.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of -0.03.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $297.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 177.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at about $71,802,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at about $42,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 114.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 357,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 99,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

