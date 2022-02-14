Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP lessened its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,242 shares during the quarter. Myriad Genetics makes up about 1.1% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Myriad Genetics worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,531. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.