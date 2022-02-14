Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Senior Officer Sells 30,000 Shares

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Senior Officer Luke Caplette sold 30,000 shares of Nanalysis Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total value of C$35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,800.

Shares of NSCI stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,429. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.32. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.46 and a 52 week high of C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a market cap of C$96.84 million and a P/E ratio of -30.50.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

