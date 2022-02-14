Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Senior Officer Sells 30,000 Shares

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Senior Officer Luke Caplette sold 30,000 shares of Nanalysis Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total value of C$35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,800.
Shares of NSCI stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,429. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.32. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.46 and a 52 week high of C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a market cap of C$96.84 million and a P/E ratio of -30.50.
About Nanalysis Scientific
