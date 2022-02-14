National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NKSH traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $36.83. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,883. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.22.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National Bankshares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in National Bankshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

