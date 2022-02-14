Natixis Buys Shares of 3,000 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Masimo by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 79.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $231.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $198.24 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.74.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,813 shares of company stock worth $13,571,004. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

