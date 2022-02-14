Natixis Invests $1.04 Million in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Natixis purchased a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,421,000 after purchasing an additional 264,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 57,409 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,353,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

In other Univar Solutions news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

