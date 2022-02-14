Natixis Invests $1.08 Million in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Natixis purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $56.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.80. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 362,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,906,010.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 788,018 shares of company stock valued at $43,783,520 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,745,423. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.88.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

