Natixis Lowers Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116,900 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Lazard were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Lazard by 5.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 66,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 32.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after buying an additional 736,308 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 178,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAZ opened at $38.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.47. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 62.20% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

