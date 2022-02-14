Natixis Makes New Investment in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 417,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Natixis owned about 0.23% of SOS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in SOS by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 95,028 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in SOS by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 49,827 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SOS alerts:

Shares of NYSE SOS opened at $0.67 on Monday. SOS Limited has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS).

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.