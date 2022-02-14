Natixis Raises Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 319.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $26.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

