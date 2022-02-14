Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Natuzzi stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $11.95. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.10 million, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.68. Natuzzi has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $23.11.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Natuzzi by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter worth $1,356,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

