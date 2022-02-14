Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Natuzzi stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $11.95. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.10 million, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.68. Natuzzi has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $23.11.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter.
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natuzzi (NTZ)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.