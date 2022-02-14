Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. 1,135 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

