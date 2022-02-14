Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVTS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,866,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.