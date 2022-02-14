Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $22.19.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVTS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.
Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile
Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.
