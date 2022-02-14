NCR (NYSE:NCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NCR is benefiting from strong demand for its software and service solutions across banking, retail and hospitality industries. The recently acquired Cardtronics business has strengthened its NCR-as-a-Service strategy, expanded global footprints, and enhanced automated teller machine (“ATM”) network. Besides, the company continued to see traction of its point-of-sale and self-checkout solutions across food-drug-merchandise and convenience-fuel-retail customers. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, coronavirus-led business disruptions are likely to hurt NCR’s near-term results. Decline in ATM revenues amid coronavirus crisis remain a major headwind. Foreign exchange headwinds remain an added woe. Moreover, growing competition from companies like Diebold and Fidelity is a persistent concern.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.72. NCR has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NCR by 1,041.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

