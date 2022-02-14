Needham & Company LLC Trims InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Target Price to $82.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $103.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

INMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.55.

INMD opened at $47.01 on Friday. InMode has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $220,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $182,334,000 after buying an additional 1,529,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 216.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,392 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after buying an additional 485,670 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after buying an additional 394,066 shares during the period.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

