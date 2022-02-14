Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) PT Lowered to C$0.80 at Alliance Global Partners

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NEPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.65 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TSE NEPT opened at C$0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$61.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

