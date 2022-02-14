NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,945 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.91% of NetApp worth $182,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 78.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 117.5% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $353,363,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 38.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.93. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

