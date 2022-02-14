Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWITY opened at $3.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. Network International has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $6.56.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

