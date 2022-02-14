Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NWITY opened at $3.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. Network International has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $6.56.
Network International Company Profile
