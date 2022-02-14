Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,974 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.28% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SHLS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $44.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.31.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

