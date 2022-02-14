Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

