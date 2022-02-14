Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $15.50 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,010 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,925,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $9,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 136,519 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,302,000 after purchasing an additional 85,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

NYSE:CM opened at $127.99 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

