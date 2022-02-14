Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 354,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,592,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.87% of Cardiovascular Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 2,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,067 shares of company stock valued at $111,794. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $773.44 million, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

