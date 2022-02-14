Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 4,341 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Axonics worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $53.12 on Monday. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 6,251 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $301,610.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $322,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,930 shares of company stock worth $4,884,223 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.