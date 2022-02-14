Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $17,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Relx by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 114,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 123,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RELX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.81) to GBX 2,600 ($35.16) in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,316.50.

Shares of RELX opened at $30.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

