Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.25% of ChargePoint worth $16,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHPT opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 over the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHPT. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

