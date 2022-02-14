New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Update

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, an increase of 226.5% from the January 15th total of 74,800 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 61.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 607.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 179,039 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the second quarter worth $105,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 340.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised New Concept Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of GBR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,288. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 87.13%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

