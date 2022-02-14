New England Asset Management Inc. Invests $194,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $244.39 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.80 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.06.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

