New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Up 454.4% in January

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 454.4% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NVSA opened at $9.73 on Monday. New Vista Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 976,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 176,576 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 875.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 42,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.