Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend by 85.2% over the last three years. Newmark Group has a payout ratio of 2.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Newmark Group stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 498,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 430.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 24,410 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

