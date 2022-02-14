Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.05. 2,222,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,904. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NMRK shares. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
About Newmark Group
Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.