NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.20 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,191.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.14 or 0.00780103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00222145 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002430 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010688 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00021917 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.