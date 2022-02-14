NEXT (NEXT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,203.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0890 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a total market cap of $554,444.32 and approximately $10,203.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

