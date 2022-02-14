NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 8,781.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,714.29 ($117.84).

NXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($129.82) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($105.48) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($119.00) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, insider Amanda James acquired 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($51.72) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131 ($5,586.21). Also, insider Soumen Das acquired 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($104.87) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($135,175.05).

Shares of NXT stock traded down GBX 66 ($0.89) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7,194 ($97.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 7,030 ($95.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,484 ($114.73). The company has a market capitalization of £9.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,743.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,901.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a GBX 160 ($2.16) dividend. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

