NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,174,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.01% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 3,336,137 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth $116,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEX. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

Shares of NEX opened at $7.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

