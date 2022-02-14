Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.79

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 137556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1,010.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064,714 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $94,399,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 30.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 34,376.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,270,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

